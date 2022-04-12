Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gildan Activewear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.