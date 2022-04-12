Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 105,314 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SEI Investments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in SEI Investments by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 995,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,674,000 after purchasing an additional 106,556 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 428,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 661,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,199,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

