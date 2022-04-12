Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $5.48 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 328,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hanesbrands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HBI opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

