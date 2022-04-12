Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,723 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 323,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.