Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 9.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth $243,000.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

