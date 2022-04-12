Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Lowered to “Sell” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $76.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $60.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 91,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 16,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.