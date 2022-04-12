American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.80.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

AAL opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The business’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,444,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,330,000 after purchasing an additional 531,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

