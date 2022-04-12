American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMLM opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. American Lithium Minerals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
