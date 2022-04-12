Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after acquiring an additional 201,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after acquiring an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,890,000 after acquiring an additional 123,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $290.76 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.67.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.