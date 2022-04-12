Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Cut to $335.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.67.

AMP stock opened at $290.76 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $236.35 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.33.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 447.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

