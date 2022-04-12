AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.50.
AME has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.
In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AME traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.69. 909,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,527. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.80 and its 200 day moving average is $135.30.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.
AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.
