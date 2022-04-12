Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Northland Securities

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,400 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

