Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.45 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $65.39 million and $5.45 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.82 or 0.00014730 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044028 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.46 or 0.07492622 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,614.11 or 1.00327144 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 11,242,936 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

