Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Up to $18.16

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.16, but opened at $18.94. Amplitude shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady bought 186,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $341,827.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

