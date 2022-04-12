Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Boston Beer reported earnings of $4.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $14.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.67 to $17.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Beer.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Boston Beer by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $377.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.36. Boston Beer has a one year low of $342.74 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 366.80 and a beta of 0.82.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.