Analysts Expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) will report $103.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.70 million and the lowest is $102.69 million. Despegar.com posted sales of $51.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $526.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.64 million to $534.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $655.95 million, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $671.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,706.01% and a negative net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DESP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $802.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,578,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,759 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Despegar.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,064,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,999,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Despegar.com by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 270,799 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Despegar.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,080,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 150,387 shares in the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

