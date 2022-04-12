Analysts Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Post $1.35 EPS

Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. International Business Machines reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $126.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.54 and its 200-day moving average is $129.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

