Analysts Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.59. LTC Properties also reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:LTC opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 161.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

