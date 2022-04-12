Analysts Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) to announce $172.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.99 million to $175.00 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $192.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $855.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.92 million to $865.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBBN shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,896 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 244,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 138,234 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 214,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 132,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications stock remained flat at $$3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,385. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

