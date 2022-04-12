Analysts Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.18 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.95.

FANG stock opened at $135.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.37. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,967 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

