Analysts Set Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Target Price at $31.08

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMTB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $315,397.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock worth $1,224,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 593,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,691,000 after purchasing an additional 294,173 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $8,027,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.52. 65,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,103. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.99%.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

