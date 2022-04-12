Analysts Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Target Price at $88.50

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $55.55. 157,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,792,000 after purchasing an additional 953,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.