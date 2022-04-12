Analysts Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target at $66.85

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.85.

EVBG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Everbridge stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.53. 1,181,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,305. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

