Analysts Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Target Price at $42.67

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,340,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,882,830. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

