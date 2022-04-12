Analysts Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) PT at $51.63

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. H Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,101,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after purchasing an additional 857,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 784,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,210. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About Harley-Davidson (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.