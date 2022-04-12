Analysts Set Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) PT at $8.57

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.97. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

