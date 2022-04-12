Analysts Set Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Target Price at $18.80

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

POSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

POSH stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $966.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,266 shares of company stock worth $4,062,366.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Poshmark by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 481.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

