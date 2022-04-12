Analyzing Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) & Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and Arbe Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 5 3 0 2.38 Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus target price of $184.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.08%. Arbe Robotics has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.42%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 18.55% 26.11% 15.20% Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -33.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Arbe Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $1.76 billion 8.22 $311.47 million $4.67 42.52 Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 210.98 -$58.09 million N/A N/A

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Arbe Robotics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust designed for credit unions. In addition, the company offers digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

About Arbe Robotics (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

