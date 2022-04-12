Analyzing Leju (NYSE:LEJU) & Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Leju and Optibase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Leju has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of Leju shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leju and Optibase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju N/A N/A N/A Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leju and Optibase’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju $534.12 million 0.16 -$150.93 million N/A N/A Optibase $14.87 million 4.42 $6.43 million ($0.40) -31.47

Optibase has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leju.

Summary

Leju beats Optibase on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leju (Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications. It also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA); and official accounts on Weixin, a social communication platform and Weibo, a microblog. The company's O2O services for new residential properties include selling discount coupons; and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support, as well as home furnishing business transactions on its platform. In addition, it sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing websites; and acts as an advertising agent for the SINA home page and non-real estate Websites with respect to advertising sold to real estate developers and home furnishing suppliers. Further, the company offers fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and services to individual property sellers. Leju Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Optibase (Get Rating)

Optibase Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. It purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

