Analyzing Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) & Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Poshmark and Boxed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $326.01 million 2.94 -$98.33 million ($1.51) -8.24 Boxed $177.27 million 3.84 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Boxed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Poshmark.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Poshmark has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Poshmark and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 8 4 0 2.33 Boxed 0 1 0 0 2.00

Poshmark currently has a consensus price target of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 51.13%. Given Poshmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Boxed.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark -30.47% -10.97% -7.56% Boxed N/A N/A -13.63%

Summary

Boxed beats Poshmark on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Boxed (Get Rating)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

