ANON (ANON) Hits Market Cap of $66,863.17

ANON (ANON) traded 65.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. ANON has a market cap of $66,863.17 and approximately $249.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ANON has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001770 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

