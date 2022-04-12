Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,792,000 after purchasing an additional 953,272 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE APO opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.11.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

