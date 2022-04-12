Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) & Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Head to Head Analysis

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Applied Energetics and Virgin Orbit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Virgin Orbit 0 0 2 0 3.00

Virgin Orbit has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.04%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than Applied Energetics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Applied Energetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Applied Energetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Energetics and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Energetics N/A -172.11% -98.19% Virgin Orbit N/A -117.13% -14.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Energetics and Virgin Orbit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Energetics $180,000.00 2,538.47 -$5.43 million ($0.04) -55.00 Virgin Orbit $7.39 million 41.60 -$157.29 million N/A N/A

Applied Energetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virgin Orbit.

Summary

Virgin Orbit beats Applied Energetics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of lasers, advanced optical systems, electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. It is involved in developing the optical sources that exhibit output energy, peak power, and frequency agility. The company in the process of expanding its patent portfolio to cover these technological breakthroughs to further enhance its suite of solutions for threat disruption for the Department of Defense and the intelligence community, as well as for commercial, medical, space, and national intelligence applications with optical sources operating from the deep ultraviolet to the far infrared portions of the electromagnetic spectrum. It holds various intellectual property rights to the development and use of laser guided energy technology and related solutions for commercial, defense, and security applications, and are protected by 26 patents and 11 additional Government sensitive patent applications. The company is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

