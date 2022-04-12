AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 24.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATR stock opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

