Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) PT Lowered to $5.00

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.80.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $1.19 on Friday. Aptinyx has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a current ratio of 20.18.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aptinyx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program.

