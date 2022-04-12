APYSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $115,344.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $880,338.91 and $115,344.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.92 or 0.07502184 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,651.43 or 1.00161559 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

