Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Arbe Robotics stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.86. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,020,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbe Robotics (ARBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.