Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives $7.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,773. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.67.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 231,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 892,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 129,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

