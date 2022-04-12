Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LFG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archaea Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.60.

LFG opened at $23.00 on Friday. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.13.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

