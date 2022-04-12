Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of ARHVF stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Archer has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

