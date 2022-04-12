ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Stock Price Up 6.4%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 132,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 214,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The firm has a market cap of C$45.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5.24.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

