Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $117.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.67.

Several research firms have commented on AWI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 352,696 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,015,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.81. The stock had a trading volume of 261,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $118.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.31.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

