Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

