ASOS’s (ASC) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,913.85 ($51.00).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 1,595 ($20.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,514 ($71.85). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,809.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,258.71.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

