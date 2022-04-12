Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,623 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.47% of Aspen Technology worth $148,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 129,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $163.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.33. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

