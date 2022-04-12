Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,746,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 38.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 163.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Stepan by 9.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Stepan stock opened at $98.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.78 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.78.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
About Stepan
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
