Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.50 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 65.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 152,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 413.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 482,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

