Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.40% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $14,018,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,220,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 109,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,076,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 107,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EGRX stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.89). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

