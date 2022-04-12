Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,032 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $796,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after buying an additional 102,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

