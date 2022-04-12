Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 171,724 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171,724 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. KGI Securities downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.96.

Qorvo stock opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.